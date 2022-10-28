COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Friday, Oct. 28, is National First Responders Day, a day in which we take the time to recognize and honor the brave men and women who heroically put their lives on the line each and every day, rain or shine, holiday or workday, to keep our communities safe.

First responders include law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and others who, as aptly described, are the first to arrive at emergencies or dangerous situations, at times risk their own lives to help others.

They are the people who respond to events such as shootings or other crime scene, fires, medical situations, hazardous material events, natural disasters, or other similar emergencies.

First responders rush into burning buildings, arrest dangerous criminals, or are the first to treat injured or sick people, while at the same time transporting them to medical facilities for further care.

Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull joined WRBL in the News 3 Studio on National First Responders Day.

During his interview, Chief Shull talked about National First Responders and fire prevention.

October is National Fire Prevention Month. Chief Shull said the fire department goes to schools to educate young people about preventing fires.

Chief Shull also said smoke detectors are available to those who need them at no charge. Someone from the fire department will even come out and install the device in your home. For more information, click here.