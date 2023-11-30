COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Fire and EMS are on the Chattahoochee River working to pull a body out of the water.

Columbus Fire Chief John Shulls says people on a boat on the river spotted what appeared to be a male victim submerged in the river and the Columbus Fire and EMS were dispatched to 3535 South Lumpkin Road and Oxbow Meadows. At this time the identity of the victim is unknown.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has also confirmed with WRBL that the coroner’s office has been called to the scene.

