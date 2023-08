COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Fire and EMS are on the scene of a residential fire on 926 43 St. behind Columbus Technical College.

According to Fire Chief John Shulls, Columbus Fire and EMS received the call about the fire at 4:57 p.m. and there are not reports of any injuries or fatalities.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share more details as additional information becomes available.