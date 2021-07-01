Columbus Fire and EMS recover body from Chattahoochee after search that began Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a search that lasted more than two days, Columbus Fire and EMS have recovered a body from the Chattahoochee River, Chief Sal Scarpa confirms.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Ryan is on the scene behind the Convention & Trade Center in downtown Columbus.

A 32-year-old man was last seen going under in the river late Tuesday afternoon. The man entered the river from the island off the Columbus riverwalk, officials said.

Officials have not confirmed if that is the person that authorities have been searching for.