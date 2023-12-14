COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Fire and EMS is partnering up with Red Cross to install smoke alarms for free in south Columbus.

The organizations are teaming up on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.

Red Cross says it has about 500 smoke alarms available to distribute.

Columbus Fire and EMS Chief/Fire Marshall John Shull and Executive Director of Southwest Georgia American Red Cross Adelaide Kirk stopped by the WRBL studio on Thursday afternoon to tell us more.

