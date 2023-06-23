COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As the Fourth of July approaches, firework booths and billboards are popping up across the city. However, Columbus Department of Fire and EMS Division Chief and Fire Marshall John Shull warned using fireworks correctly and having safety measure in place is critical.

Around this time every year, Shull estimated his department responds to five to 10 calls for firework-related incidents.

“I think that most people feel like fireworks are not that dangerous because they’ve seen other people use fireworks,” said Shull. He explained this tends to be a problem with young people, teenagers especially, who see others their age handling fireworks improperly without injury and assuming the same will be true for them.

Most of the time, Shull said his department responds to firework-related grass fires. However, he noted fireworks have also caused house fires and serious burns. The chief added burns are now rated on a scale of first- to fourth-degree injuries, with first-degree burns being redness and second-degree burns including blisters.

Shull reported the most common burns are on the hands, although the station sometimes has to treat facial burns caused by improper use of fireworks. He reiterated these injuries usually occur in younger people who have been mishandling the explosives.

According to Nationwide Children’s, third-degree burns impact the epidermis and dermis, often including charring of the skin or a blackened appearance. Fourth-degree burns can impact muscle and bone with total destruction of those nerve endings.

Crazy Dave’s Fireworks owner, who requested he be mentioned as Crazy Dave, said he does not personally give firework safety advice often, although there is a faded firework safety information poster on the wall near checkout. Crazy Dave advised users to read the instructions and warning labels on the fireworks. He also warned to only use fireworks in the ways they were intended, adding not to hold them or point them at people or buildings.

Shull reported another issue he sees comes from what types of fireworks people use at home. Shull emphasized non-commercial fireworks or illegal fireworks are never safe for home use. He also said it is important to keep safety in mind, even when using commercial fireworks.

Crazy Dave noted his fireworks are all commercial grade with a 1.4G rating. 1.3G-rated fireworks, like the ones used in large displays, are not available to the general public.

For those hoping to light commercial fireworks this season, Shull recommended placing used fireworks into a bucket of water to put out residual heat or sparks. The fire chief also recommended keeping a portable fire extinguisher on-hand just in case.

Should a fire break out, Shull advised people to call 911 and let the operator know their location if they have a way to extinguish it and if they are using that. If someone suffers a burn, the chief said to treat the injury immediately. If the burn includes blistering or worse, Shull emphasized the importance of calling 911 or going to the ER immediately to get help.

“If you are using consumer fireworks, you know, don’t use alcohol, don’t point it at anybody,” said Shull. “I know that seems obvious, but it’s something we have to tell people every year.”