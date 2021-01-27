 

Columbus Fire crews on scene of house fire on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Fire/ EMS Department has responded to a house fire on 3rd Avenue.

The fire broke out at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night at a house located in the 3800 block of 3rd Avenue.

According to officials on scene the house is an unoccupied house.

Currently there is no word on any possible injuries in the blaze.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until the fire has been extinguised.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

