COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— A little more than 24 hours ago, one family of four was displaced from their home after a house fire tore through their home on 3rd Avenue Thursday, June 16.

The blaze started around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning and was extinguished by around 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon. Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief John Shull says there were no smoke detectors inside the home, making a five-year-old boy in the home a hero when alerting the adult inside of the home about the fire, however Chief Shull emphasizes the need for smoke detectors.

“If that five-year-old was not there, you know, the worst case scenario is that everybody perishes in this fire. So that’s where I really want to emphasize the need to have a smoke detector. If it’s at night, everybody’s sleeping. You know, you’re not going to have somebody that’s going to wake you up, that smoke detectors going to do that for us. And smoke detectors do save lives,” Shull says.

When talking to other residents in the area, Chief Shull says at least two people on that street also had no smoke detectors. He wants to remind people, the fire department will provide, and install a smoke detector in your home for free, all you have to do is call 706-653-3500.

Upon request, the department can also come out to check the batteries in your smoke detector, and even replace them, if necessary. He recommends replacing your batteries every six months, a good way to keep up with that is when the time changes also change your batteries.