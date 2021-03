COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Fire/ EMS Department is on the scene of a fire on Buena Vista Road.

According officials, the fire is at Willow Creek Apartments. Officials say the fire broke out at around 6:00 p.m. Monday night.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

