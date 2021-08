COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire Department EMS has responded to an apartment fire on North Oakley Drive.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the 250 block of North Oakley Drive. The manager of the apartment complex believes the fire was started by lightning.

Currently officials say no injuries have been reported in the fire.

