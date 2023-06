COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS are on the scene of a house fire on Conner Road.

A WRBL News 3 team member on the scene reports several Columbus Fire and EMS trucks are on the scene of where the residential fire took place.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries resulting from the fire or the cause of the fire.

WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.