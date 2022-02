COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS responded to a call at a strip center on Manchester Expressway about 10:30 this morning.

When fire crews responded to 1709 Manchester Expressway, smoke was coming out of the back of one of the stores.

Firefighters went inside one of the stores and began to punch a hole through a back wall. Crews quickly got the situation under control.

Multiple Columbus Fire and EMS units responded to the scene.