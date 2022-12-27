COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Many are looking forward to launching fireworks this New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day. But as fun as fireworks can be, they present serious safety hazards. Columbus Fire Marshall John Shull shared a few tips for how to use fireworks safely.

1: Wear eye protection.

First of all, Shull said to always wear some form of eye protection such as safety goggles or safety glasses when handling fireworks. The National Fire Protection Association says that in 2018 (“based on injuries during the month around July 4”), 19% of fireworks-related injuries were to people’s eyes.

2: Choose a safe location.

“Find a good area that’s safe,” Shull said. “You want to make sure that you have good clearance.”

Shull said that while Columbus has a humid climate, you should make sure the place you launch fireworks from isn’t too dry.

3: Never point fireworks at anyone.

4: Light fireworks one at a time.

5: Never try to relight fireworks.

“So this is really common because people light fireworks, you know, it doesn’t go off, and then you want to reach down there because you don’t want to waste your money on that firework, right?” Shull said. “But then you just don’t know how much time you have left, and so, that usually doesn’t work out really well.”

6: Don’t drink alcohol when using fireworks.

7: Don’t hold lit fireworks.

Shull said common fireworks mistakes in Columbus area involve people trying to relight their fireworks or holding them.

“For instance, your Roman candles,” he said. “They want to hold those. Or fireworks that get away from you. And then they’re pointed at somebody that, you know, that wasn’t expecting that.”

Shull said that burns on the face and hands are common injuries from fireworks in Columbus.

He said that not all fireworks are legal for ordinary citizens, but the ones that are legal in Georgia are the kind that you might see in a Georgia store.

National Fire Protection Association says that in 2018, around 19,500 fires started by fireworks were reported to local US fire departments. These fires resulted in five civilian deaths, caused 46 civilian injuries and caused $105 million in direct property damage.