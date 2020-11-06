Columbus Firefighter arrested after allegedly putting camera in women’s bathroom

(Chester Leon Whitley)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus firefighter has been arrested and accused of placing a recording device inside the women’s bathroom of one of the fire stations, Mayor Skip Henderson confirmed to News 3.

Chester Leon Whitley, age 29, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of unlawful surveillance; six counts of criminal attempt of unlawful surveillance; and one count violation of oath.

Last month, a recording device was found in the bathroom of one of the city’s Fire and EMS stations, Mayor Henderson said.

“We did a sweep of the other stations and didn’t find anything,” Mayor Henderson said.  
It was turned over to the Columbus Police Department to investigate.

“This individual was arrested as a result of that investigation,” said Mayor Henderson, who also serves as the city’s Public Safety director.

