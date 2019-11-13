Columbus firefighters are working blaze off 25th Street

UPDATE (6:12PM): Firefighters are still on the scene, but the fire is out.

Firefighters got a call that a house in the area of 25th Street was on fire, and were able to contain it. When they entered the residence, there was nobody home and could not find anyone at the location.

There was some damage to the upstairs portion of the house, where nobody was living, emergency responders said. They believe the fire started in the fireplace.

Nobody was injured, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the upstairs interior was damaged but there are few external signs.

ORIGINAL: The Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services is currently working a fire near the intersection of 25th Street and Hamilton Road.

A two-story residence is engulfed in flames.

WRBL News 3 has a crew en route.

