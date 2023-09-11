COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s been 22 years since airplane hijackers crashed two commercial planes into the World Trade Center.

September 11th claimed 2,996 lives, over 300 of which were firefighters who died while trying to help people escape from the towers.

On Monday morning, Columbus fire fighters honored their memory by climbing stairs at Max Fitness — precisely, 110 sets to represent the number of floors within the twin towers.

While climbing, firefighters wore what’s called “full turnout gear” consisting of an air tank, mask and other essential equipment. In total, the turnout gear can add 50 to 60 extra pounds for the climbing firefighters.

When WRBL asked Columbus Fire Marshal and Division Chief John Shull about the significance of the climb, he spoke on sacrifice.