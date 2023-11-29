COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — First responders are present at a house fire on Fleetwood Drive off of Macon Road on late Tuesday morning.

Our WRBL News 3 reporter on the scene says the roof over a large portion of the house seems to be mostly destroyed. A large cloud of smoke can be seen in this photograph taken at about 11 a.m.:

Six Columbus Fire & EMS trucks along with three Columbus State University police trucks are at the fire. There’s also an officer from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department officer at the scene.

WRBL will keep you updated.