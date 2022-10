COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club is hosting its 7th annual trunk-or-treat at 3202 Edgewood Rd.

The event on Oct. 30 starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.

This trunk-or-treat is for kids 12 and under.

