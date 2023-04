COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — First responders are present at a gas leak on 12th Street and Veterans Parkway, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Fire Marshal/Division Chief John Shull.

Three first responder units were dispatched to the scene at 11:13 a.m.

There is no word on the cause of the gas leak at this time.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.