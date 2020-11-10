Columbus Golden Corral closes its doors, citing unforeseen circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Golden Corral location has closed, citing unforeseen circumstances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

An empty parking lot and a notice on the door thanking customers for their patronage over the years were the only signs of the closure.

The Columbus location has been operating in its spot on Manchester Expressway for over 20 years, according to the store owner. He says they found out the restaurant was closing from the corporate office in the afternoon on Nov. 9.

