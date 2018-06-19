UPDATE: Columbus Government Center forced to close due to flooding, new court schedule
Here is a current court schedules for Superior Court, Juvenile Court, and Municipal Court
The Columbus Government Center will host another press conference at 5 p.m. with more updates on the leak.
A water main break forces the Columbus Consolidated Government to close the Government Center today.
The city says the break in a two-inch pipe which feeds the boiler on top of the tower caused flooding in offices.
Since the offices cannot be used today, city officials announced the Government Center would be closed on Monday, June 18.
Crews are busy working to correct the problem right now.
It's unknown if the building will be ready to re-open tomorrow.
But the city plans to keep its website and local media updated.
The city's web site is also expected to update who's expected to report for work and where.
The city's web site is also expected to update who's expected to report for work and where.
Cobb County Police officer arrested after sexual assault accusation
A Cobb County police officer has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.
Macon man charged with attempted online enticement of a minor
A Macon man has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for attempted online enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor according to the United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler.
Glass company: People drink less beer, more of it in cans
An Ohio-based glass company says it's closing a Georgia bottle factory - and part of the reason is that people are drinking less beer, and buying more of it in cans.
14-year anniversary of missing man: Andrew James Barnett Jr.
Sunday June 17, 2018 marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Andrew James Barnett Jr.
Tallassee: Three people killed after shooting in Walmart parking lot
Chief of Police Matt Higgins confirms 3 people were killed after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.
Alabama Power leaving state business group
Alabama's largest electrical utility is quitting a business group that tries to influence policy and politics in Montgomery.
