COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - UPDATE: 06/18/18 5:28 p.m.

Here is a current court schedules for Superior Court, Juvenile Court, and Municipal Court

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: 06/18/18 3:42 p.m.

The Columbus Government Center will host another press conference at 5 p.m. with more updates on the leak.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/18/18 3:42 p.m.

A water main break forces the Columbus Consolidated Government to close the Government Center today.

The city says the break in a two-inch pipe which feeds the boiler on top of the tower caused flooding in offices.

Since the offices cannot be used today, city officials announced the Government Center would be closed on Monday, June 18.

Crews are busy working to correct the problem right now.

It's unknown if the building will be ready to re-open tomorrow.

But the city plans to keep its website and local media updated.

The city's web site is also expected to update who's expected to report for work and where.

The city's web site can be accessed here: Columbus City Government Web site