Columbus Health Department announces pop-up testing site May 2 & 3

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Columbus Health Department announced it will have an additional testing site this weekend for COVID-19 screening.

Health officials will collect samples this Saturday and Sunday at Dorothy Height Elementary School located at 1458 Benning Drive in Columbus. The site runs Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday, May 3, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This pop-up site is in addition to the health department’s existing screening outside its facility located at 2100 Comer Avenue. Screenings there run Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Remember, to qualify for the testing, you must meet CDC guidelines and be a Georgia resident.

For testing at any site, please call the health department in advance at (706) 321-6300.