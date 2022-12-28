Update 12/28/22: The Columbus Health Department initially reported through a news release that the closure of its facility was due to amineptine issues. CORRECTION: The facility will be closed due to maintenance issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Health Department announced its temporary closure for Wednesday due to amineptine issues.

According to the health department, outdoor Covid-19 testing will still be available to the public and the Vital Records Annex, located at 8397 Macon Rd., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.