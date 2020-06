CUTHBERT, Ga (WRBL)- The West Central Health District plans to host a free COVID-19 testing site in Randolph County this weekend.

The testing will be Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m .to 12 p.m. at Andrew College, 501 College Street, in Cuthbert.

To qualify for a free test, you must be a Georgia resident.

You can call the Columbus Health Department at (706) 321-6300 for more information.