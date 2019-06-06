Columbus Health Department seeks to raise public awareness of nutrition program

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Columbus Health Department

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus Health Department is working to promote a federally-funded program that offers a variety of nutritional support options for pregnant women, new mothers and their children.

According to the department's website, the WIC program stands for Women, Infants and Children. It is a nutrition program that provides healthy food, nutrition education and other services free of charge to Georgia families who qualify.

To qualify for the WIC program, applicants must meet eligibility requirements in four areas: categorical, residential, income and nutrition risk.

Categorical

WIC is designed for women, infants and children that fit into certain categories:

Women Pregnant – during pregnancy and up to six weeks after the birth of the infant or the end of the pregnancy Postpartum – up to six months after the birth of the infant or the end of the pregnancy Breastfeeding – up to the infant's first birthday

Infants Up to the infant's first birthday

Children Up to the child's fifth birthday



Residential

Applicants must live in the state in which they apply. For example, applicants for WIC who live in Georgia cannot apply for WIC in Alabama. The exception to the rule applies to active duty military families. Military families may reside in Alabama and receive services at the Fort Benning Georgia WIC Office. Applicants are not required to live in the state or local service area for a certain amount of time in order to meet the WIC residency requirement.

Income

To be eligible on the basis of income, applicants' gross income (i.e. before taxes are withheld) must fall at or below 185% of the U.S. Poverty Guidelines.

See the current guidelines used by WIC.

Active Duty Military families do not count the following pay types when calculating family income:

Basic Housing (BAH)

Combat Pay

Cost of Living Allowance (COLA)

Family Separate Housing (FSH)

Overseas Living Allowance (OLA)

Rebate

Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA)

Certain applicants can be determined income-eligible for WIC based on their participation in certain programs including SNAP benefits, Medicaid, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Nutrition Risk

"Nutrition risk" means that an individual has a medical-based or dietary-based condition. Examples of medical-based conditions include anemia (low blood levels), underweight, or history of poor pregnancy outcome. A dietary-based condition includes, for example, a poor diet.

Applicants must be seen by a health professional such as a physician, nurse or nutritionist who will determine whether the individual is at nutrition risk. In many cases, this is done in the WIC clinic at no cost to the applicant. At a minimum, the applicant's height and weight must be measured and blood work taken to check for anemia.

An applicant must have at least one of the medical or dietary conditions on the list of WIC nutrition risk criteria to qualify for the program.

To Apply

Call 1-800-789-5502 to make an appointment, or click here to locate your nearest WIC clinic.