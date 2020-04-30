Columbus Health Department to add mobile COVID-19 testing site

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Health Department will have a mobile testing site for coronavirus testing at Dorothy Height Elementary School on Benning Drive in Columbus. the site will be a drive-up site like the location at the Columbus Health Department.

“We want as many people who need to be tested, to be tested,” said Dr. Beverley Townsend, District Health Director. “And bringing a site to different locations will help us address this issue.”

The Dorothy Height Elementary School testing site will be open May 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and May 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tests performed at the location will be free of charge.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

New loss of taste or smell

The DPH to practice the following prevention measures:

Stay home . Only go out for essential needed items. If you do, practice social distancing of at least six feet between you and the person closes to you. Wear a mask or cloth face covering.

. Only go out for essential needed items. If you do, practice of at least six feet between you and the person closes to you. Wear a Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick.

when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Anyone with questions can call the West Central Health District toll-free coronavirus hotline at 1-855-962-0955.