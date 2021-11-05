COLUMBUS: Heavy police presence on Macon Road

UPDATE 9:00 p.m. 11/05/21: Sergeant Aaron Evrard confirms there was damage to a vehicle and there were no reported injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is heavy police presence on Macon Road in Columbus.

A police car appears to have wrecked into the median and one of the back tires has popped off.

Traffic is slowed but still moving, motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Details are limited at this time.

News 3 has a reporter on scene, we are working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online as information comes into our newsroom.