News release from the Columbus High School Art Department.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus High School Art Department will present their exhibit, “Resilience,” honoring military families for Veterans Day.

The ceremony will begin Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. on the front steps of Columbus High.

The grounds of the school will be adorned with art that students created, and can be viewed anytime between Nov. 10-12.

The school is located on 1700 Cherokee Avenue.