Columbus High School to switch to fully virtual learning, effective December 18-22

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus High School will physically close and switch to virtual instruction from Dec. 18-22, 2020 following an increase in COVID-19 exposures at the school’s location, according to Muscogee County School District officials.

An MCSD announcement says that students from Columbus High will follow the virtual instruction model from Dec. 18-22, then return to the District schedule for instruction on Jan. 6, 2021.

Each student can receive meals, at locations of their choice, according to the virtual meal pick up plan.

During the closure, Columbus High athletic and extra-curricular events are postponed, officials say.