COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — More than a century-and-a-half after the Emancipation Proclamation, Columbus historians recalled what slavery looked like on a local level before abolition. Though slavery was officially ended in Georgia on Dec. 6, 1865 with the ratification of the U.S. Constitution’s 13th Amendment, the proceeding decades of the Fountain City were fraught with slavery.

“From the city’s beginnings, slavery formed Columbus’s foundation,” said Columbus State University Professor Emerita Virginia Causey in her book “Red Clay, White Water & Blues: A History of Columbus, Georgia” published in 2019.

According to local historian Johnnie Warner of the Hammurabi Black History Institute on Wynnton Road, the city was home to many slave owners, including several freed Blacks with slaves. He noted over 1,000 slaves were sold at the Columbus courthouse in the nearly 40-year period between 1828 and 1865.

Columbus State University’s Digital Archives website reports companies owned by A.K. Ayer and Samuel J. Hatcher alongside Allen C. McGehee were “primary” slave trading business locally. Other large slave trading companies included Harrison & Pitts and S. Ogletree. The website states the slave ledger archived at the University revealed more than 450 slaves were sold by Hatcher & McGehee between 1858 and 1860 alone.

A webpage from the Georgia Libraries’ Columbus, Georgia: Hear Us Talking series also states, “In 1858, documents show that the sale of enslaved people at depots located at 59 and 61 Broad Street amounted to $102,000.”

According to historical information from “Sold Down the River: Slavery in the Lower Chattahoochee Valley of Alabama and Georgia” by Anthony Gene Carey, the average cost of a slave sold by Hatcher & McGehee between 1858 and 1860 was roughly $1,000 per person. The official Consumer Price Index Inflation Calculator indicates this would equate to just shy of $39,000 today.

In addition to being a hotspot for slave trading, much of Columbus’ population at the time were slaves who lived and worked in the community.

Evidence from the 1860 Georgia census indicates the Muscogee County population was nearly 38% Black. Out of those 6,285 Blacks, 146 were free. The slave population at the time also included over 1,300 people of mixed heritage.

Carey explains in his book local slaves worked a variety of jobs in the city as builders, mill workers, servants, blacksmiths and carpenters.

Slaves built elements of many establishments which still stand in Columbus today, another page on the Hear Us Talking site details. These include St. Elmo School on 18th Avenue and St. James African American Episcopal Church, which were restored almost 25 years ago after being donated by the Ashbury United Methodist Church.