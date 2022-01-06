MAP: Columbus hit 70 homicides in 2021, nearly doubles 2020’s total of 44

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Columbus saw a surge of crime in 2021, including record setting numbers of homicides. Columbus has recorded 26 more homicides than the entirety of 2020, totaling 70 homicides in 2021 compared to 2020’s total of 44. Here’s where they were located, and News 3’s coverage from the year.

1. Damien Nesbitt

Damien Nesbitt, 37, was shot Jan. 6, 2021 on the 600 block of 5th Avenue. Nesbitt was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the Orleans Apartments, his car was stolen during the shooting. He was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 12:51 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

News 3’s Coverage

Jan. 6, 2021: Man killed in shooting on 5th Avenue marking first homicide of 2021

Jan. 6, 2021: Columbus Police investigating homicide, car theft at Orleans Apartments

2. Byron Petty

Byron Petty, 22, was shot multiple times Jan. 7, 2021 at 16th Street and 14th Avenue. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced Petty dead at 5:43 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Jaquarius Cole was charged for felony murder in the shooting of Petty and pleaded not guilty at his hearing on March 12, 2021. Cole testified he was acting in self-defense.

News 3’s Coverage

Jan. 7, 2021: Columbus Police investigating deadly shooting at 16th Street and 14th Avenue

March 11, 2021: Columbus Police make arrest in January murder

March 12, 2021: Drug deal gone wrong leads to deadly shooting, Columbus detective says in court

3. Walter Williams

Walter Williams, 70, was shot on Mehaffey Street Jan. 11, 2021. Williams was confirmed as the victim on Jan. 12, 2021 by Columbus Police. Marlon Reese, 36, faces a murder charge for the shooting of his step-father, Williams. Reese appeared in Recorder’s Court Jan. 15, 2021 where he pleaded not guilty, claiming Williams allegedly touched his son inappropriately. Police say there were no reports of molestation and the accusation was never confirmed. The case was bound to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

Jan. 11, 2021: Columbus Police investigating deadly shooting on Mehaffey Street

Jan. 12, 2021: Victim of deadly shooting on Mehaffey Street identified, suspect in custody, police say

Jan. 15, 2021: Columbus man appears in court after allegedly shooting his 70-year-old stepfather

4. Joseph Dukes

Joseph Dukes, 35, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Moye Road Jan. 20, 2021. Dukes was pronounced dead at 4:44 p.m. A warrant for Deante Caruthers, 29, was issued for a murder charge. Caruthers was taken into custody Feb. 4, 2021. According to court testimony, Dukes identified his killer to police before he died. Caruthers appeared in Recorder’s Court Monday Feb. 8 2021. Caruthers pleaded not guilty, Judge Julius Hunter ordered he be held without bond, the case was bound over to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 4, 2021: Murder warrant issued for Columbus man for death of Joseph Dukes

Feb. 5, 2021: Suspect in custody for murder of Joseph Dukes, police confirm

Feb. 8, 2021: Dying victim identifies man who shot him, Columbus police detective tells court

Feb. 15, 2021: Two Columbus community leaders say its time for the violence and murders to stop

5. Darian Hall

Darian Hall, 26, was shot on Steam Mill Road in Sept. 2020, he died of complications from that shooting Jan. 24, 2021.

6. Anthony Payne

Anthony Payne, 54, was found in a creek behind Baker Music Co. near Midtown Loop Jan. 27, 2021. Payne had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Marcus Wynn, 47, was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued in Feb. 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Jan. 27, 2021: Death investigation underway after body found in Lindsey Creek

Feb. 25, 2021: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly stabbing of man found in Lindsey Creek

7. Tayquann James

Tayquann James, 36, was shot to death on Steam Mill Road Feb. 1, 2021. James was visiting Columbus from his home in New Jersey. Michael Brown, 35, was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime for James’s death.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 1, 2021: Police investigating early-morning shooting that left one dead in east Columbus

Feb. 2, 2021: Columbus Police have man in custody for murder of Tayquann James

8. Nekoe Phillips

Nekoe Phillips, 26, was shot to death on Fort Benning Road Feb. 2, 2021. The Homicide Division assumed an investigation with the Robbery and Assault Division.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 3, 2021: Columbus police investigate late Tuesday night homicide on Ft. Benning Road

9. Jaylan Dobbins

Jayla Dobbins, 19, was shot on the 1400 block of 16th Avenue Feb. 6, 2021. Dobbins was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:43 a.m.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 6, 2021: Midtown Columbus shooting leaves teen dead, coroner tells News 3

10. Sara Holtrop

Sara Holtrop, 18, was found in a residence on Carmel Drive in east Columbus Feb. 10, 2021 suffering from a gunshot wound. Holtrop was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she succumbed to her injuries. Elijah Farral, 20, was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Conduct in the death of Holtrop.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 10, 2021: Columbus Police investigating homicide on Carmel Drive

Feb. 11, 2021: Carmel shooting suspect faces involuntary manslaughter charges

11. Derico Pritchett

Derico Pritchett, 37, was one of five shooting victims shot on South Lumpkin Road Feb. 11, 2021. Pritchett was the only victim who died from the aggravated assault incident.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 11, 2021: Columbus Police on scene of deadly shooting on South Lumpkin Road

Feb. 19, 2021: Columbus Police Chief: Memo warning of gang retaliation violence real, department beefing up patrols amid possible threat

12. Emory Stephens

Emory Stephens, 31, was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at The Suite Bar and Grill Feb. 12, 2021. Stephens body was sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 12, 2021: Man shot and killed at Columbus restaurant early Friday morning, coroner tells News 3

13. Corey Jones

Corey Jones, 16, was shot and left in critical condition at Carver Park Feb. 22, 2021. Jones succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 25, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 22, 2021: Columbus Police investigating shooting at Carver Park

Feb. 23, 2021: Teen in critical condition after being shot at Carver Park

Feb. 25, 2021: Teen dies after being shot at Carver Park Monday

Aug. 31, 2021: Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends in wake of two deadly shootings

Oct. 28, 2021: Community members concerned about Carver Park

14. Mary-Anne Smith

Mary-Anne Smith, 22-month-old, was found at the Oak Hill Park, Feb. 25, 2021. An autopsy report released April 27, 2021 stated the one year old died from a combination of hyperthermia or an abnormally high temperature, malnutrition and dehydration. Mother of the child, Aundrea Nelson, and uncle, Jonathan Nelson, were identified as suspects in the murder of Smith. The two pleaded not guilty in Recorder’s Court May 10, 2021. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 25, 2021: Heavy police presence at Oak Hill Park, death investigation underway

May 7, 2021: Mother, uncle arrested in connection to child’s death in February

May 10, 2021: Siblings appear in Recorders Court after one-year-old’s death

15. Jacob Mathews

Jacob Mathews, 28, was shot Feb. 2, 2021 during same incident that killed Nekoe Phillips on Ft. Benning Road. Coroners confirm Jacobee Mathews died at Piedmont Columbus Regional on Feb. 27, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Feb. 3, 2021: Columbus police investigate late Tuesday night homicide on Ft. Benning Road

16. Jasmine Trice, 17. Kiera Williams

Jasmine Trice, 30, and Kiera Williams, 28, were both shot at the Family Dollar on Floyd Road March 1, 2021. A six-year-old witnessed the murder. Trice was pronounced dead at the scene, Williams was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she was pronounced dead. Quartez Thomas, 25, was developed as a suspect in the double homicide. Thomas and Williams were in a relationship prior to the shooting. Thomas was scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court March 5, 2021. Assistant Public Defender Robin waived the appearance and entered not guilty pleas on all charges. That hearing was postponed until March 23, 2021 and postponed a second time to March 30, 2021. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

March 1, 2021: Deadly shooting under investigation at Family Dollar on Floyd Road

March 2, 2021: Columbus Police arrest Quartez Thomas in Monday’s Family Dollar double murder

March 5, 2021: Facing death penalty, Family Dollar double-murder suspect waives Recorder’s Court hearing

March 5, 2021: DA Mark Jones says the capital case against man accused in Family Dollar double murder ‘a slam dunk’

March 23, 2021: Initial hearing for capital murder suspect Quartez Thomas delayed for a second day

March 30, 2021: Family Dollar murder victim told police she was fearful of the suspect 30 minutes before she was gunned down

18. Maurice Talbot

Maurice Talbot, 20, was identified as shooting victim of a shooting that happened on North Lake Parkway March 4, 2021. Talbot was pronounced dead at Piedmont Northside Emergency Room.

News 3’s Coverage

March 4, 2021: Columbus Police investigating shooting on North Lake Parkway

19. Tanuska Jackson

Tanuska Jackson, 31, was shot and killed on the 2000 block of Torch Mill Road March 5, 2021. Dexter Potts, 25, was identified as a suspect, arrested, and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Jackson and Potts were domestic partners, in a police interview Potts confessed to killing Jackson. However, in a later interview Potts claimed it was an accident. The case was bound to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

March 5, 2021: Police: Woman shot and killed on Torch Hill Rd. in Columbus

March 8, 2021: Columbus Police make arrest in Torch Hill Road murder

March 9, 2021: Police: Columbus man confessed to killing partner after domestic dispute

20. Quindarius Ford

Quindarius Ford, 17, was shot and killed on Avalon Drive March 17, 2021. Marquavious Ford, 21, was developed as a suspect, and arrested for murder charges in the death of his brother, Quindarius Ford. He was scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court March 19, 2021. The case was sent to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

March 17, 2021: Columbus police investigating overnight shooting that left a teenager dead

March 19, 2021: Police: Witness claims an argument between brothers left one dead

21. Eric Giddens, 22. Quindarrius Giddens

Eric Giddens, 21, and Quindarrius Giddens, 22, were shot and killed in a double homicide at the Motel 6 on Veterans Parkway March 24, 2021. Jacob Martel, 25, was charged with two counts of murder and held without bond after waiving his court appearance and claiming self-defense in March 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

March 24, 2021: Columbus Police investigating double homicide at Motel 6 on Veterans Parkway

March 26, 2021: Police: Jacob Martel claims self-defense after allegedly shooting and killing two brothers

23. Paul Lokey

Paul Lokey, 50, was shot and killed March 25, 2021 on Andrews Road and 23rd Avenue. Three suspects were arrested in connection to Lokey’s death, Javeon Stephens, 16, Jaius Roland, 16, and Travis Scott, 41. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

March 25, 2021: Coroner: Man shot and killed on Andrews Rd. and 23rd Ave. in Columbus

April 7, 2021: Columbus Police make second arrest in deadly March shooting on Andrews Road

April 8, 2021: ‘I have been shot’: new details in Columbus murder investigation

April 14, 2021: Police say uncle points finger at nephew as triggerman in shooting death of Columbus cab driver

24. Brandon Davis

Brandon Davis, 22, was found suffering a gunshot wound outside of the Columbus event center March 28, 2021. Davis was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m.

News 3’s Coverage

March 28, 2021: Columbus Police working early-morning homicide outside of event center

25. Dametrius Daniels

Dametrius Daniels, 26, was shot and killed on Fairview Drive April 11, 2021. Daniels was pronounced dead in the St. Francis emergency room.

News 3’s Coverage

April 11, 2021: Man dead after shooting on Reese Road off of Fairview Drive in Columbus

26. Andrew O’Neal

Police said Andrew O’Neal, 58, was shot on Winston Road April 16, 2021, and later died at Piedmont Regional.

27. Cortez Averette

Cortez Averette, 24, was stabbed in a residence on the 2200 block of Mahan Drive April 17, 2021. He later died at the hospital. Zephaniah Parkman, 17, surrendered to Columbus Police for the stabbing death of Averette.

News 3’s Coverage

May 30, 2021: 17-year-old murder suspect surrenders to Columbus PD

June 1, 2021: Columbus teen appears in Recorder’s Court for April 17th stabbing

28. Craig Perry

Police said Craig Perry, 45 was severely beaten April 11, 2021 on 11th Avenue by Christopher Tice. Perry succumbed to what police called “severe head injuries” on May 4. Charges against Tice were then upgraded from aggravated assault to murder.

News 3’s Coverage

May 3, 2021: Man dead after being struck in head with baseball bat

May 4, 2021: Murder charges in Columbus beating death

29. John Johnson

John Johnson, 38, was found unresponsive May 1, 2021 outside of his and his partner’s, Charise Douglas, apartment at the Gentian Village Apartment Complex. Douglas claimed self-defense. She was charged with murder, and the case was bound over to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

May 4, 2021: Arrest warrant issued in May 1 shooting death

May 10, 2021: Arrest warrant issued in May 1 shooting death

May 14, 2021: Defense attorney: History of abuse in deadly shooting

May 19, 2021: Douglas’s attorney told a Muscogee County court Douglas shot her husband in self defense

30. Devion Miley

Columbus Police found Devion Miley, 20, shot at Midtown Shopping Center May 8, 2021 at 11 p.m. Miley was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown where an Emergency Room doctors pronounced him dead at 11:51 p.m. Zajaliq Riley, age 20, and Detric Bush were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Miley. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

May 9, 2021: Murder investigation underway after shooting victim found at Midtown Shopping Center

May 10, 2021: Shooting on Macon Road leaves one man dead

Oct. 15, 2021: Columbus Police: Arrest made in deadly May shooting

Oct. 26, 2021: Second suspect arrested in connection with May shooting

Nov. 3, 2021: Detric Bush makes an appearance in Recorder’s Court for May 2021 shooting

31. Cordarious Bonner

Cardorious Bonner, 21, was shot and killed on the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway at the Oak Ridge Apartments May 26, 2021. Warrants were issued in July for Phillip McClinton, 17, in Felony Murder and Armed Robbery in shooting death of Bonner. McClinton was arrested in Florida on August 4, 2021. His initial Recorder’s Court hearing was delayed, a judge determined probable cause and the case was bound over to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

May 26, 2021: Columbus Police investigating shooting on Veterans Parkway, one person dead

July 30, 2021: Warrant issued for suspect in deadly May shooting on Veterans Parkway

Aug. 6, 2021: Columbus man wanted for Veterans Parkway murder arrested in Florida

Aug. 9, 2021: 17-year-old murder suspect appears in court, asks for private attorney, hearing delayed

Aug. 23, 2021: Police say May Veterans Parkway murder was a drug deal gone bad

32. Carson Skinner

Carson Skinner, 17, of Fortson, Ga. was shot and killed on the 1100 block of Bismarck Drive June 1, 2021. Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley was on the scene just before 1 a.m. and pronounced the teenager dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

News 3’s Coverage

June 1, 2021: Fortson teenager shot to death early Tuesday morning in East Columbus

33. Marcel Ernst Antoine Samedi

Marcel Ernst Antoine Samedi, 21, of Rockhill, S.C. was shot and killed at the Luther Wilson Apartments June 6, 2021. He was identified by his fingerprints. Elysia Cooley, 17, turned herself in after a warrant for her arrest was issued in connection to the murder of Samedi. The case remains under investigation.

News 3’s Coverage

June 6, 2021: Deadly shooting at Luther Wilson Apartments

June 14, 2021: Wilson Apartments shooting victim identified by GBI

Jan. 6, 2022: Teen arrested in June murder at Luther Wilson Apartments

34. Kevin Caldwell

Kevin Caldwell, 33, died at Piedmont Columbus Regional ER after suffering multiple gunshot wounds June 8, 2021. Caldwell was the driver being chased in a police chase starting in Troup County on Interstate 1-85 and ended off the interstate on Macon Road in Columbus. Authorities say Caldwell fled from sheriff’s deputies in Troup County on June 8. Deputies attempted to stop Caldwell in his black BMW, which they clocked traveling 93 mph southbound in the 70 mph zone on I-185. After colliding with the car, authorities say Caldwell began firing shots at officers with a handgun. The GSP Trooper returned shots, striking Caldwell multiple times. Caldwell was transferred to Piedmont Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m. The GBI is investigating.

News 3’s Coverage

June 8, 2021: Heavy police presence on Macon Road following police chase on I-185

June 9, 2021: UPDATE: DA Jones says officers justified in shooting suspect after multi-county car chase

35. Saiveon Pugh, 36. Jesse Ransom Pugh

Saiveon Pugh, 18, and Jesse Ransom Pugh, 17, were killed in a double homicide at the Wilson Apartments. Saiveon Pugh was pronounced dead on the scene June 14, 2021. Jesse Pugh died later in the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting June 15, 2021. Two others were injured in this shooting. Three suspects were arrested Homer Upshaw, 26, Terrance Upshaw, 29, and Rodderick Glanton.

News 3’s Coverage

June 14, 2021: UPDATE: 2 teens dead, at least one injured at Wilson Apartment shooting

July 27, 2021: Two men arrested in slaying of teens at Wilson Apartments

Oct. 8, 2021: 3rd arrest made in double murder from June at Wilson Apartments

37. Demarcus Gardner

Demarcus Gardner, 24, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting that occurred on Winston Road June 20, 2021. Gardner was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s ER where he was pronounced dead.

News 3’s Coverage

June 20, 2021: Columbus resident dies after late night shooting

38. Davetta Mims

Davetta Mims, 31, was shot in parking lot of Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen July 6, 2021. She was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Jean Richelieu, 36, was developed as a suspect and charged with murder. The case was bound to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

July 6, 2021: Columbus Police investigating shooting on Milgen Road, one woman dead

July 7, 2021: Columbus police: Suspect charged with murder following Milgen Road shooting

July 8, 2021: Milgen Road murder suspect appears in court

39. Billy Joe Crocker

Billy Joe Crocker, 55, was found shot on Walker Street July 5 2021. He died several days later on July 7, 2021 of injuries sustained in the shooting. The coroner has called it a homicide. Columbus Police investigated and did not make any arrests. A police spokesperson says the case file has been turned over to the Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office for possible presentation to a Grand Jury.

40. Larry Walton, 41. Christopher Jenning

Larry Walton, 27, and Christopher Jenning, 21, were killed in a double homicide on Palmetto Avenue July 17, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

July 17, 2021: Police investigate double homicide

42. Curtis Mincey

Curtis Mincey, 74, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison at 3:01 a.m. July 22, 2021. An autopsy revealed Mincey died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, torso, extremities, ruling mode of death as homicide.

News 3’s Coverage

July 21, 2021: Sheriff says heavy deputy presence at jail in response to inmate transfer within facility

July 22, 2021: ‘Suspicious’ inmate death in Columbus prison under investigation

July 28, 2021: Muscogee County Coroner: Inmate death at Rutledge State Prison is homicide

43. Cortez Richardson

Cortez Richardson, 12, was shot and killed in a drive by shooting on Luna Drive and Armenda Drive Aug. 13, 2021. Richardson was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital here he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m. David Harrison became a suspect and warrants were executed charging him with Murder and Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy.

News 3’s Coverage

Aug. 14, 2021: 12-year-old killed in shooting on Luna Drive

Aug. 15, 2021: Mother of the 12-year-old shooting victim has a message for Columbus

Aug. 19, 2021: Funeral for 12-year-old Columbus boy killed in shooting to be on August 21

Aug. 21, 2021: 12-year-old shooting victim laid to rest

Aug. 25, 2021: FBI offering $20K reward for information in 12-year-old Columbus boy’s murder

Nov. 5, 2021: Arrest made in August shooting that killed Columbus child

Nov. 8, 2021: Mother of slain Columbus child speaks to News 3 following arrest of alleged murderer

44. Iverson Gilyard

Iverson Gilyard, 20, was shot and killed on 13th Avenue near Virginia Street Aug. 14, 2021. On August 20, 2021, a probable cause warrant was issued for the juvenile suspect’s arrest and they were taken into custody. The juvenile was held without bond and the case was sent to Superior Court.

It is important to note, Columbus’ total homicides for 2020 was 44.

News 3’s Coverage

Aug. 14, 2021: Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

Aug. 14, 2021: UPDATE: Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

Aug. 15, 2021: UPDATE: Columbus police investigate deadly shooting; more information

Aug. 20, 2021: Columbus Police: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at 13th Avenue and Virginia Street

Aug. 23, 2021: 16-year-old murder suspect in court after an argument at a basketball court

45. Jamel Griffin

Jamel Griffin, 19, was shot and killed on Samson Avenue and 8th Street Aug. 15, 2021. Griffin was pronounced dead at 9:06 a.m.

News 3’s Coverage

Aug. 15, 2021: Columbus Police on scene of deadly shooting on Samson Avenue

Aug. 15, 2021: UPDATE: Victim identified in Samson Avenue shooting

46. Andrea Ellis

Andrea Ellis, 44, was shot at Carver Park on Aug. 21, 2021. She later died in the ICU on Aug. 25, 2021. Two other individuals, one of which was a three-year-old, were shot at the park. They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

News 3’s Coverage

Aug. 23, 2021: UPDATE: Three people shot near Carver Park

Aug. 25, 2021: Woman dies following weekend shooting at Carver Park

Aug. 31, 2021: Columbus Council votes to close Carver Park on weekends in wake of two deadly shootings

Sept. 10, 2021: Columbus Police asking for information about Carver Park shooting

Sept. 28, 2021: “The Problem is Not the Park”: Columbus Woman Wants to See Change in the Community

Oct. 28, 2021: Community members concerned about Carver Park

47. Roger Feggins

Roger Feggins, 16, was shot and killed on Knight Drive Aug. 28, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Aug. 28, 2021: Overnight shooting leaves 16-year-old dead; 47th Columbus homicide victim of the year

48. Daquan Jones

Daquan Jones, 20, was shot in the head on Schaul Street and Henry Avenue Sept. 3, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Sept. 3, 2021: Man dead following Schaul Street shooting in Columbus

49. Emanuel Mennefield

Emanuel Mennefield, 36, was shot and killed on Colorado Street Sept. 6, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Sept. 6, 2021: One person dead after shooting on Colorado street

50. Maurice Vaughn Jackson

Maurice Vaughn Jackson, 26, was killed in a shooting at the Patriot Place Apartments on Buena Vista Road. Jackson was pronounced Dead at 3:22 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2021. Quincey Wade, 26, was charged in the shooting death of Jackson.

News 3’s Coverage

Sept. 7, 2021: 50th Homicide in Columbus, Muscogee County Coroner confirms

Sept. 10, 2021: Man charged in deadly shooting of ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend appears in Recorder’s Court

51. Jamar Pipkin

Jamar Pipkin was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Calhoun Drive on Sept. 13, 2021. He was pronounced dead at 6:33 a.m.

News 3’s Coverage

Sept. 13, 2021: Columbus Police confirm shooting on Calhoun Drive

52. Kaleb Morning

Kaleb Morning, 16, was shot and killed at the intersection of Joyner and Sweetwater Drive Sept. 20, 2021. Markeivious Reviere, 17, was arrested on a murder warrant in connection to the shooting of Morning. Judge Susan Henderson ordered Reviere held without bond and sent the case to a public defender.

News 3’s Coverage

Sept. 20, 2021: 16-year-old dies in Joyner Drive shooting

Sept. 21, 2021: Columbus Police release name of teen killed in shooting on Joyner Road

Oct. 7, 2021: Columbus Police make arrest in Joyner Drive murder that claimed the life of teen

Oct. 8, 2021: Former Kendrick student pleads not guilty in shooting death of Kendrick junior last month

53. Marjester Thornton

Marjester Thorton, 37, was shot and killed Sept. 25, 2021, on Urban Avenue off Forrest Road. Reuben Hensley was developed as a suspect and arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia. He was scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Sept. 25, 2021: UPDATE: Columbus PD respond to 53rd Homicide of 2021

Dec. 20, 2021: ‘Eventually, we will find you,’ Suspect arrested in September murder

54. Kenneth Lamar Griggs, Jr.

Kenneth Lamar Griggs, Jr., 20, was shot and killed Oct. 1, 2021 in a “drive-by” shooting. Griggs was pronounced dead at 7:39 pm at St. Francis-Emory’s emergency room.

News 3’s Coverage

Oct. 1, 2021: Columbus Police investigating deadly shooting on Gentian Boulevard, man killed

55. Salaysia Duerner

Salaysia Duerner, 45, was found with stab wound at the intersection of Curry Street and Braselman Avenue on Oct. 3, 2021. She was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. Antoine Dante Bell, age 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of Duerner. Bell was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Oct. 5, 2021. The case was bound to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

Oct. 4, 2021: Woman found stabbed to death on Curry Street

Oct. 5, 2021: Arrest made in deadly Curry Street stabbing, suspect charged with murder

Oct. 6, 2021: Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend on Curry Street appears in Recorder’s Court

Oct. 11, 2021: Deadly Curry Street stabbing: Detective tells Recorder’s Court relationship was ‘toxic’

56. Quinnton Tate

Quinnton Tate, 42, was found on the ground by police with a gunshot wound, in the doorway of an apartment in the 3800 block of Baker Plaza Drive Oct. 8, 2021. Tate was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. Columbus murder suspect, Antonio Austin, 32, was ordered released Oct. 27, 2021 from Muscogee County Jail on his own recognizance and confined at home because of his medical condition. The bond was revoked. He was charged with the Oct. 8 murder of Tate.

News 3’s Coverage

Oct. 8, 2021: Columbus Police investigating murder on Baker Plaza Drive

Oct. 27, 2021: Columbus murder suspect remains in jail after release from hospital; Bond order that would have released him revoked

Oct. 28, 2021: Murder victim’s mom on suspect: ‘He took seven bullets. We don’t want him to get the eighth one before we get our day in court’

Nov. 1, 2021: Murder suspect remains in Muscogee County jail after bond revoked last week; Sheriff will not discuss details

57. Jamier Roberts

Jamier Roberts, three-months-old, was pronounced dead March 30, 2021 in Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital’s pediatric emergency room. Roberts’ died in March, the coroner’s office recorded this death as a homicide in October, after the GBI’s investigation was complete. That is why it was recorded as Columbus’ 57th homicide. Tanyanykia Roberts, 27, was charged with Murder 2nd Degree and Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree in connection to her son’s murder.

News 3’s Coverage

Oct. 8, 2021: Muscogee County Coroner: 3-month-old baby’s cause of death is homicide

Oct. 22, 2021: Columbus Police: Mother arrested in 3-month-old son’s death

58. Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez

Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez, 41, was found Oct. 12, 2021 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Vasquez-Lopez was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. On Jan. 4, 2022, a Murder warrant and two Aggravated Assault warrants were issued for Mikita Leonard, 40. Although Leonard was arrested, this is an ongoing investigation.

News 3’s Coverage

Oct. 12, 2021: One person dead following shooting at Mohawk Street and Holly Avenue

Oct. 13, 2021: Victim identified in deadly shooting at Mohawk Street and Holly Avenue

Jan. 4, 2022: Arrest warrants obtained in October 2021 murder

59. Jaleel Rasheed Ali

Jaleel Rasheed Ali, 14, was shot and killed on the 3900 block of Baker Plaza Drive Oct. 24, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Oct. 24, 2021: 14 year-old fatally shot in Columbus

60. Deondre Reynolds

Deondre Reynolds, 17, was shot to death at a residence on Alford Street near 25th Avenue Nov. 4, 2021. Emmanuel Truitt, 24, was arrested in connection to the shooting of Reynolds Nov. 18, 2021. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

News 3’s Coverage

Nov. 4, 2021: Columbus police investigating shooting death of 17-year-old on Alford Street in Winterfield

Nov. 18, 2021: Columbus Police: Suspect arrested in teen’s murder on 25th Avenue

Dec. 3, 2021: Columbus man charged in 17-year-old’s death waives Recorder’s Court appearance

61. Malik Shankar Easton

Malik Easton, 28, was shot and killed on 12th Avenue and 20th Street, just one day after his birthday: Nov. 7, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Nov. 7, 2021: Coroner confirms man shot to death in Midtown Columbus near 12th Avenue and 20th Street

Nov. 10, 2021: ‘You never think you’re going to have to bury your child’: Mother of murder victim Malik Easton speaks out

62. LeKeith Epps

LeKeith Epps, 20, was shot at the Wilson Apartments on Nov. 20, 2021. Epps was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds at Piedmont Emergency Room.

News 3’s Coverage

Nov. 20, 2021: Columbus police on scene, crime scene tape up at Wilson Homes

63. Itavius Jones

Itavius Jones, 24, was shot Nov. 19, 2021 on Lamore Street. Jones died Nov. 21, 2021 after being shot.

News 3’s Coverage

Nov. 19, 2021: Heavy police presence, crime scene tape up on Lamore St. in East Columbus

Nov. 22, 2021: Muscogee County Coroner: Man dies following shooting on Lamore Street on Friday

64. Travis Walton

Travis Walton, 15, was shot on Eton Drive Nov. 25, 2021. Walton was pronounced dead at 12:31 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

News 3’s Coverage

Nov. 26, 2021: Columbus Police: 15-year-old killed in shooting on Thanksgiving

65. Amit Patel

Amit Patel, 45, was robbed, shot, and killed outside of the Synovus Bank on Buena Vista Dec. 6, 2021, while attempting to make a deposit. He was murdered on the same day as his daughter’s third birthday. Patel was the owner of the Chevron Gas station at the corner of Steam Mill Road and Buena Vista Road. N

News 3’s Coverage

Dec. 6, 2021: Robbery at Synovus on Buena Vista Road turns fatal, kills man making deposit

Dec. 6, 2021: Columbus business owner gunned down in deadly robbery, city leaders react to 65th homicide

Dec. 7, 2021: Local businessman shot and killed on daughter’s third birthday, GoFundMe page raising money for grieving family

Dec. 8, 2021: Mayor Skip Henderson speaks on gun violence deaths in Columbus

Dec. 10, 2021: Four days after Columbus businessman killed making bank deposit, CPD investigation continues

Dec. 13, 2021: Columbus community mourns the loss of Amit Patel as he is laid to rest

Dec. 14, 2021: Candlelight vigil for homicide victim Amit Patel, GoFundMe donations needed for 3-year-old daughter and family

66. Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones, 32, was shot and killed on 23rd Street near Hamilton Road Dec. 6, 2021. Another victim, Jeffery Baldwin, 32, sustained non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. Jones was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m. in the hospital.

News 3’s Coverage

Dec. 6, 2021: Columbus Police investigating homicide on 23rd Street

Dec. 8, 2021: Mayor Skip Henderson speaks on gun violence deaths in Columbus

Dec. 7, 2021: Columbus Police investigating 66th homicide of the year after double shooting on 23rd Street leaves one man dead

67. Walter Benjamin Christopher

Walter Benjamin Christopher, 39, was shot at the MK Mart on Farr Road Dec. 7, 2021. Christopher was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 8:02 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

News 3’s Coverage

Dec. 7, 2021: Columbus Police investigating homicide on Farr Road

68. Travis Kent

Travis Kent, 22, was shot and killed Dec. 13, 2021 on the 4000 block of Lamore Street. He was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. One other victim, Hykeim Johnson, 23, suffered non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

News 3’s Coverage

Dec. 13, 2021: Shooting on Lamore St., Columbus marks homicide #68

69. Kyron Sharp

Kyron Sharp, 22, a Phenix City Resident, was shot and killed on Clark Avenue and Singer Drive Dec. 18, 2021.

News 3’s Coverage

Dec. 18, 2021: Police presence, crime scene tape up on Singer Drive (UPDATE: One dead, another in critical condition

70. DeQuantae Tarver

DeQuantae Tarver, 27, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Wild Bill’s Party Store on Buena Vista Road in Columbus Dec. 21, 2021. Tarver was pronounced dead at 5:02 p.m.

News 3’s Coverage

Dec. 21, 2021: Columbus Police investigating shooting at Wild Bill’s Party Shop

Dec. 21, 2021: Columbus records 70th homicide of 2021