Columbus holds its first Juneteenth Week celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb.16, 2022, Columbus, Georgia, announced its Inaugural Juneteenth celebration.

This year’s celebration will be different –– it will include the city’s first annual Juneteenth Week. The Juneteenth Week festival will take place between June 15-20, 2022.

The festival offers several activities for participants of all ages. Activities include storytelling, music, food, fireworks, art and fashion, church homecoming, and more.

Councilor Toyia Tucker, a vital part in orchestrating the Columbus Juneteenth celebration, stated, “On June 17th, 2021, President Biden signed federal legislation making June 19 of each year a federal holiday in recognition of Juneteenth. As we are preparing for our inaugural citywide Juneteenth Jubilee Unity Week, it brings me great pleasure knowing that we will be sharing an amazing cultural experience with the entire city and surrounding areas.”

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 and is a dedication to the emancipation of enslaved people in America. The celebration of Juneteenth began in Texas, where on June 19, 1865, enslaved people were declared free after the Civil War, under terms of the 1865 Emancipation Proclamation.

“Juneteenth is more than a celebration. It’s recognizing the struggles of our ancestors and our journey from the diaspora to our destiny. I’m happy that organizations and individuals are collaborating with the city to bring this amazing culmination of events to fruition. We are excited and ready to unveil a week filled with fun, food, and fellowship,” said Tucker.