Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – If you need a dose of the holiday spirit then you can find it just off Forrest Road in Columbus, Georgia. It’s a display of Cynthia Lewis’ hobby, a front yard full of inflatable decorations for Easter. For Mrs. Lewis the motivation to do this simple.



“I think it’s such a great thing to do. I think it just brings joy and smiles too. I’ve gotten letters to my mailbox. I’ve gotten people that come by and stop and I’m a people person. I like making people happy,” said Lewis.



There’s one specific crowd that she absolutely loves to entertain with her front yard.

“I love to see the children’s reaction. I get a lot kids that stop by and they want to run around and they want to touch it and they want to feel it that brings me joy. I don’t do it to bring attention. I just do it because that’s my hobby,” said Lewis.



Even if you find her home on Google, her hobby is on full display. From Christmas to the 4th of July and every holiday in between she finds a reason to celebrate. So we had to find out how many inflatables does Mrs. Lewis have?



“I would say about 600, and I’m adding. Oh no every year you come by you’re going to see a new edition, or two or three,” said Lewis.



Throughout the year, Cynthia finds a reason to celebrate, but all this joy can come with a big price tag on her electrical bill. For Mrs. Lewis it’s all worth it.



“It’s so worth it. It doesn’t matter to me. I just want to bring joy and this brings me joy. I don’t care what that bill at the end of the month,” said Lewis.



Mrs. Lewis says she welcomes all visitors to her home to see her display or even take pictures.