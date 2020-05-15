Columbus hospital to take part in expanded remdesivir trials for COVID-19 treatment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus hospital will take part in clinical trials by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for remdesivir, a drug being tested for treating COVID-19 patients.

Piedmont Healthcare, the parent company for Piedmont Columbus Regional, says that as the FDA expands its access program for the antiviral drug, the clinical trial testing its effects on shortening the recovery time for coronavirus patients is coming to Columbus’s Midtown Campus.

“Piedmont’s providers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and remdesivir gives them another tool to help care for our patients,” said Charles L. Brown, III, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Healthcare’s Physician Enterprise.

The expansion comes as part of an access program, which a Piedmont spokesperson says is sometimes called “compassionate use,” which allows patients with immediately life-threatening conditions to gain access to investigational medical product for treatment when no other therapy options are available.

Saeed Aasim Baloch, M.D., is the investigator at Piedmont Columbus for the program.

“Piedmont’s purpose is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and by offering novel treatments to care for our COVID-19 patients, we are delivering on our promise,” Dr. Case said. “We had a positive experience with remdesivir early in the pandemic and are excited to be able to provide to our patients again.”