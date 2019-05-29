Columbus Ice Rink releases summer schedule
COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Ice Rink is out with its new public skating schedule as the valley prepares to welcome ice hockey back to the Fountain city and Civic Center.
The rink opened May 28, 2019 and will remain open until scheduled maintenance on June 27 through August 3.
Here's the schedule:
Monday - Wednesday: 12pm - 3pm
Thursday - Sunday: 4pm - 9pm
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under
Skate rental is $3.
Visit ColumbusIceRink.org for more information.
