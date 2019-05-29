Columbus Ice Rink releases summer schedule

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Ice Rink is out with its new public skating schedule as the valley prepares to welcome ice hockey back to the Fountain city and Civic Center.

The rink opened May 28, 2019 and will remain open until scheduled maintenance on June 27 through August 3.

Here's the schedule:

Monday - Wednesday: 12pm - 3pm

Thursday - Sunday: 4pm - 9pm

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under

Skate rental is $3.

Visit ColumbusIceRink.org for more information.