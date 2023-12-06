COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Brought together by music, this local group says it can offer many more opportunities to local musicians and music lovers. Founded in 1987, the Columbus Jazz Society is deep into post-pandemic rebuilding efforts to recruit new members.

“I have every bit of confidence we’re going to do a lot of wonderful things in this community,” said Jacob Casarez.

According to Casarez, secretary for the Columbus Jazz Society and founder of River City Entertainment, membership in the group currently sits around 25 people. The society hopes to hit 100 members in 2024.

While the group has been a part of the community for decades, Casarez explained it is currently going through a revitalization under it’s new president, Miguel Juarez.

The post-pandemic revamping comes with a variety of upcoming events, including the group’s second annual Jazz Soiree on Jan. 20 and a fiddle workshop to be hosted at The Loft in February. Additionally, the group is branching from jazz into blues and other genres for their jams.

“We’re glad we’re putting [the pandemic] in the rearview mirror,” Casarez said. “We get an opportunity to all get out and jam and play together.”

The group hopes to continue the new membership momentum coming into the new year, especially by emphasizing the opportunities that come with joining.

“It’s definitely a great resource for local musicians in general,” said Casarez, adding group meetings can provide excellent networking opportunities to find gigs and connect with others.

As of now, the Jazz Society typically meets once a week, but meeting locations vary. A couple favorite locations include The Office and Iron Bank Coffee Co.

Although membership to the Jazz Society costs $50 per year, the group is open to anyone who is interested, according to Casarez. Recently the group has seen the addition of several former military servicemembers, as well as students from Columbus State University. Current members range from 18 years old to upwards of 60.

Casarez said, “That’s what’s very unique about what we do, is there’s so much diversity—people from all walks of life—and that’s just the beauty of jazz and just music in general.”

For more information, visit the Columbus Jazz Society website.