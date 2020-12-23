Columbus Law Enforcement light up their lights for Piedmont’s pediatric patients

Columbus law enforcement met in the CSU police parking lot and drove to Piedmont with lights and sirens blaring.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus law enforcement lit up their blue lights Tuesday night in hopes of raising the spirits and smiles of young Piedmont patients who must remain at the hospital over the Christmas holiday.

This is the seventh annual Blue Lights and Smiles event put on by the West Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia and Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Law enforcement officers lined the hospital parking lot and turned their flashing blue lights on to create a display bright enough to be seen by the pediatric patients on the fifth floor.

The display of lights wasn’t the only exciting sight patients saw out their hospital room window. Santa Clause and multiple families, ready to donate toys to the fifth floor, could also be seen waving from the Piedmont parking lot.

Mandi Smith, Piedmont Emergency Pediatric Nurse has been lucky enough to watch the event from the patients perspective for several years.

“Their eyes literally just lit up and I mean it’s not like a two second thing like they do it for a good little bit of time so that they can enjoy it,” Said Smith. “And you know they’re wanting to FaceTime their grandma or whoever to show what’s going on right there from their hospital room.”

The event brought smiles to more than just patients as the gesture was reciprocated by law enforcement who watched the pediatric windows light up with flashlights waving excitedly from the fifth floor.

In previous years, law enforcement would actually hand deliver the gifts to the pediatric floor, but because of COVID-19 the gifts were collected in the parking lot and turned over to hospital officials.

All gifts had to be unopened and sealed in a box or container in order to be donated.