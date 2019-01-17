Columbus lobbyist named partner at top U.S. law firm

COLUMBUS (WRBL) A Columbus resident and one of the state’s top lobbyists has been named as a partner in one of the nation’s top law firms.



Public policy lawyer Pete Robinson has joined King & Spalding as a partner in its Government Advocacy and Public Policy team. Robinson will practice primarily in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., the law firm announced earlier this week.



“I am thrilled to join King & Spalding,” Robinson said in a release from King & Spalding earlier this week. “The firm’s wide range of high quality practices and extraordinary lawyers are invaluable to its clients, many of which I already work with.”



Robinson was previously managing partner of Troutman Sanders LLP. He was the founding chairman of Troutman Sanders Strategies, which is one of Georgia’s leading governmental affairs firms.



The last eight years he has been a chairman of the Georgia Judicial Nominating Commission under Gov. Nathan Deal. In that role, Robinson and the commission assisted the former governor in transforming the state’s judiciary, reviewing and recommending among others, six Supreme Court justices, 11 Court of Appeals judges and numerous trial judges.



“Pete is a problem-solver and brings deep expertise to issues that intersect government relations, regulatory policy and litigation strategy,” said Mark Jensen, managing partner of King & Spalding’s Washington office. “Pete is a natural leader and consummate team player. He will be an outstanding addition to the partnership.”



Robinson’s political and legal career started in Columbus, where he was elected a state representative and state senator.



He served 10 years in the General Assembly, ultimately serving as President Pro-Tem and the Senate Majority Leader. He is the only Senate President Pro-Tem to be nominated for that role by both the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Georgia Senate.



He left the General Assembly in 1994.



Robinson, 64, last practice law in Columbus with Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker &. Ford. He is a Hardaway High School graduate and still resides in Columbus.

Robinson chaired the library project development committee that led to the new Columbus Public Library on Macon Road. He helped establish both the current library board and the library foundation and served on both boards for many years.

Robinson is also a former member of Muscogee County School Board.

King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,000 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents.