Columbus man accused of stabbing wife to death confessed, police say

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - A Columbus man arrested last month and charged with stabbing his wife to death admitted to police that he did it, according to testimony in Recorder’s Court this morning.

Marcus Dewayne King, 39, was ordered held without bond by Judge Julius Hunter. The case was bound over to Muscogee County Superior Court.

King did not appear in court and was represented by Public Defender Erik Smith. King waived his appearance at the hearing.

De Ann King, 34, was stabbed multiple times at a Dorsey Drive residence on May 25. She was pronounced dead that same day at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus.

Marcus King confessed during an interview at the Public Safety Center, police detective Matthew Sitler told the court. That interview was conducted the same day as the stabbing, Sitler said.

King told police he stabbed his wife between five and 20 times, Sitler told the court.