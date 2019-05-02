Columbus man arrested for several charges after sending police on 40 minute chase

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Earhart Jr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Columbus man for several charges after he took them on a 40 minutes police chase.

According to a press release from the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, authroities arrested 35-year-old Robert Earhart Jr. and charged with felony impersonating a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, felony obstruction, aggressive driving, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, and driving while license suspended.

On Monday, April 29, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received an FBI Tip, forwarded to them by the Georgia Bureau of Investgation, regarding a Robert Earhart, Jr. of Pinewood Drive in Columbus.

The tip stated, in part that Earhart has made statements for which he should be considered a threat to Law Enforcement and he is known to be armed. At the time the notice was received by the Sheriff’s Office, the potential threat was noted in the local law enforcement system.

The press release goes on to say that on Wednesday, May 1, around 9:00 p.m., a white male entered the County Jail, in an aggressive manner, claiming to be a DEA agent and requesting the release of three inmates.

The jail staff, being suspicious, ran a check and identified the individual as Robert Earhart, Jr., noticed the FBI alert, and requested Sheriff’s patrol units to respond to the jail.

As Sheriff's Office patrol units arrived at the jail the suspect was trying to leave. He was identified entering a 2014 black Honda Accord.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Veterans and 12th Street at which time the suspect fled. The subject was pursued north on 2nd Avenue, eventually into Phenix City, and then back into Columbus.

The pursuit lasted 40 minutes and covered a large area from downtown to Phenix City, North Columbus, Harris County and finally Blackmond Rd. The suspect vehicle was finally stopped on Blackmond Road just north of the J.R. Allen Parkway and the subject was taken into custody.

During the course of the pursuit, units from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County, Phenix City Police Dept., Harris County and the Columbus Police Department where involved.

"There was tremendous cooperation between all agencies involved in assisting us in the pursuit. In particular, the Columbus Police Department, which was on and off again in the lead and finally stopped the vehicle. I would like to emphasize the how well the Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department managed this situation working together over a large area and extended time period. It was a great coordinated effort." - per an official

According to the Ledger-Enquirer, Earhart was previously charged in 2015 with capital murder in the death of his infant daughter, but the jury’s verdict after about two and a half hours of deliberation came out to be a Class A misdemeanor. The charge came with a sentence of one year in jail. Earhart received credit for time served since he was already in the Lee County Jail for most of the time following his daughter’s death. He was allowed to walk away free following the verdict.