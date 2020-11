COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- An overnight shooting claimed the 39th homicide victim of 2020, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities identify the victim as 22-year-old Leevon Jackson.

The coroner’s office says Jackson was pronounced dead at 1:11 Saturday morning, November 14 at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Authorities say the shooting happened at Ramsey Rd. and S. Lumpkin Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police.