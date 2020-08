COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a local man in custody for multiple charges, including sex trafficking and pimping.

Roy Bailey, 23, was taken into custody on Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, Youth and Adult Services.

Bailey faces the following charges:

Sex Trafficking

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Pimping (Felony)

Interference with Custody

Police say Bailey will be in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.