Columbus man charged with six counts of possessing child pornography, says GBI

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have arrested a Columbus man on child pornography charges. The GBI says he was booked into Muscogee County Jail.

Edward Sprouse Boyd, age 46, was arrested Friday and charged with six counts of possession of child pornography. Previously, the GBI had seized digital devices from Boyd’s home on Carson Drive on Aug. 20.

Boyd is an executive with Goldens’ Foundry and Machine Co.

According to the GBI, the investigation into Boyd began after multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and upload of child pornography by Boyd to a popular online platform.

Additional actions were taken in the investigation, according to officials, which included the GBI Digital Forensic Investigators processing and analyzing the seized devices, leading to Boyd’s arrest, says the GBI.

The release on Boyd’s arrest by the GBI says more charges may be forthcoming.

Officials say the investigation is part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify people in the child pornography trade and online sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact the GBI’s Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.