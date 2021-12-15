Columbus man convicted of Tampering with a Witness from inside an East Alabama jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One Columbus man has been charged for compelling a witness to make false statements after pleading guilty to Tampering with a Witness.

Aubrey Crittenden, 36, was sentenced to more than four years of jail time by U.S. District Clay Land on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

According to a news release, the Columbus Police Department was looking for Crittenden, a wanted person, when a witness called 911 saying they saw Crittenden on Pecan Street with a gun.

Court documents say Crittenden was apprehended after ensuing in an on-foot chase.

Crittenden was indicted on Feb. 12, 2021 of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was held at the Lee County Jail in Alabama.

From the Lee County Jail, Crittenden made several calls to coordinate and direct individuals to come up with an affidavit of false statements between the end of May and beginning of June, 2021.

The witness was then forced into signing the false affidavit.

The false affidavit was taken to Crittenden’s attorney.

Crittenden’s criminal history includes convictions of terroristic threats, and theft.