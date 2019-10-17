Columbus man convicted on multiple firearm charges sentenced to 130 months in prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Department of Justice officials say that a Columbus man, Anthony Kimbrough, 24, will serve 130 months in prison after pleading guilty to three firearm charges. He was sentenced on Oct. 15.

Kimbrough previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

After Kimbrough’s release, he will serve three years of supervised release and is ineligible for parole.

According to the plea agreement that he signed, Kimbrough was arrested in April and August 2018, and was the passenger of a car stopped for traffic violations. Each time, Kimbrough was found in possession of at least one gun, as well as several different smaller amounts of drugs.

The drugs in his possession at the time included:

Fentanyl

Heroin

Crack cocain

Drug distribution paraphernalia

Kimbrough also admitted that he was in possession of a Glock 22 and a 9mm pistol while trafficking drugs, the DOJ said.

“To all convicted felons: It is illegal for you to possess guns. Felons caught with guns and those who possess guns in furtherance of drug trafficking will be prosecuted in Middle Georgia. and the punishment is severe” said Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney.

According to officials, Kimbrough’s case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), an evidence-based program aimed at reducing violent crimes.