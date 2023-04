WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man died on Wednesday night after an incident involving a standing forklift at an auto-parts manufacturing plant in West Point, according to Troup County Chief Deputy Coroner Amy Sheppard.

Sheppard says Keith Wheeler, 62, was injured at MOBIS on Kia Parkway around 10:30 p.m. on April 19.

Wheeler was taken to Wellstar Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.

There is no further information available at this time.