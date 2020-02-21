Columbus man faces six charges for deadly January 2019 hit and run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department have a man in custody for a deadly hit and run on Victory Drive on Jan. 12, 2019.
Police were called to Victory Drive near Ticknor Drive after reports of a pedestrian accident. At the scene, Laantoneus Moses was found dead. Investigators learned that the person who struck Moses fled the scene of the accident.
Police have investigated the incident for more than a year, and a WRBL News 3 story with video of the suspect fleeing the scene aired on television and online. Following the News 3 report, the primary investigator on the case, Cpl. R. Hall, got new information in the case and lead Hall to a suspect.
On Feb. 21, 2020, CPD’s Motor Squad Unit served a search warrant and charged Eddie Riggins, 35 of Columbus, with Moses’ death.
As new details emerged, it was discovered that Riggins was driving with a suspended license and had no proof of insurance.
Police say Riggins was charged with six separate offenses including:
- Homicide by Vehicle, 1st Degree
- Duty to Report an Accident involving a Death (Leaving the Scene)
- Duty to Report Accident
- Following Too Closely
- Driving While License Suspended
- No Proof of Insurance
Riggins has a Recorder’s Court Hearing scheduled for Feb. 25 at 8 a.m.
