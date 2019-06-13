Local News

Columbus man facing aggravated stalking charge

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - A Columbus man has been arrested on aggravated stalking charges and faces a Recorder's Court hearing Thursday afternoon.

Aqueous Javantise Benton, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Muscogee County Jail records. 

Columbus Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick said the case is still under investigation.

 

 

