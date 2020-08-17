Columbus man facing seven sex crime charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody facing seven sex crime charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation.

Bobby Valois, 33, was taken into custody on Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. by officers in the Special Victims Unit (Sex Crimes) and faces the following charges:

Three counts of Aggravated Child Molestation

One count of Rape

Three counts of Aggravated Sodomy

Valois will be in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. No further information is available at this time.