Columbus man facing seven sex crime charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody facing seven sex crime charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation.

Bobby Valois, 33, was taken into custody on Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. by officers in the Special Victims Unit (Sex Crimes) and faces the following charges:

  • Three counts of Aggravated Child Molestation
  • One count of Rape
  • Three counts of Aggravated Sodomy

Valois will be in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. No further information is available at this time.

