Columbus man pleads guilty to illegal gun possession, faces up to ten years in federal prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has entered a guilty plea in federal court to illegally possessing a gun.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, on Oct. 5, 2021, Jovan Floyd, 39, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said Floyd is a repeat offender and needs to be held accountable for his crimes.

“It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a gun, let alone after previously being convicted of the same crime, like Jovan Floyd,” said Leary.

According to court documents Floyd’s conviction stems from an incident on March 13, 2021, at an apartment located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in which an assault occurred.

Police were called to the scene following the incident, and both the victim and Floyd both stated they did not want to press charges in connection to the assault. Officers left the scene but were called back one hour later in reference to a man with a weapon. At that time, they found Floyd sitting inside a vehicle and in plain view on the front passenger seat was a 12-gauge shotgun.

At the time of his arrest, Floyd was serving federal supervised release for a prior conviction for illegally possessing a firearm in the Middle District of Georgia. Floyd has numerous prior convictions, according to officials.

Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2022.

Floyd faces up to ten years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine.